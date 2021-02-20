Sports

Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Bryce Hamilton had 18 points and eight rebounds as UNLV topped San Jose State 76-60 on Friday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 16 points for UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Devin Tillis added 14 points. Moses Wood had 11 points.

Ralph Agee had 18 points for the Spartans (5-14, 3-12). Trey Smith added 15 points. Richard Washington had 15 points.

