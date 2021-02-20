Canisius looks to extend streak vs Fairfield

Canisius (6-3, 6-3) vs. Fairfield (5-15, 5-10)

George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks for its sixth straight conference win against Fairfield. Canisius' last MAAC loss came against the Monmouth Hawks 97-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Fairfield lost 80-69 to Canisius in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALEK: Malek Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Canisius has won its last three road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 68.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Stags. Fairfield has an assist on 25 of 57 field goals (43.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Canisius has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Canisius has averaged 75.2 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Griffins have given up only 64.8 points per game over that stretch.

