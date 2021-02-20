UC San Diego looks to end streak vs UC Riverside

UC Riverside (10-5, 7-3) vs. UC San Diego (4-8, 1-8)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks to extend UC San Diego's conference losing streak to six games. UC San Diego's last Big West win came against the UC Davis Aggies 89-69 on Jan. 22. UC Riverside won 81-75 at UC San Diego in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors. Arinze Chidom, Zyon Pullin, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Highlanders points over the team's last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Tritons have scored 65 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ARINZE: Chidom has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over his last three games. He's also converted 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: UC San Diego is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: UC Riverside has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 59.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-lowest figure in the country. The UC San Diego offense has averaged just 69.8 points through 12 games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25