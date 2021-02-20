Sports

White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68

The Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Jalen White had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi broke its nine-game losing streak, topping Lamar 77-68 on Saturday.

De’Lazarus Keys had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-15, 1-9 Southland Conference). Myles Smith added 14 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

Davion Buster had 20 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Avery Sullivan added 14 points. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Florida rides early eruption to down Georgia 70-63

February 20, 2021 7:55 PM

Sports

Workman scores 33 to lift Jacksonville past Stetson 86-82

February 20, 2021 7:54 PM

Sports

Smith scores 22 to lead E. Illinois past Austin Peay 76-69

February 20, 2021 7:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service