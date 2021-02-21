NM, Air Force look to end streaks

New Mexico (5-13, 1-13) vs. Air Force (4-16, 2-14)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend Air Force's conference losing streak to 10 games. New Mexico's last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 67-51 on Jan. 21. Air Force has dropped its last nine games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Air Force's Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and Ameka Akaya have combined to score 41 percent of all Falcons points this season, although their production has dropped to percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: A.J. Walker has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: New Mexico is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COMING UP SHORT: New Mexico has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54.3 points and allowing 64.8 points during those contests. Air Force has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 80.4.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent, ranking the Lobos 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Air Force stands at just 15 percent (ranked 344th).

