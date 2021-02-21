LIU Brooklyn looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Central Connecticut (4-14, 4-11) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (8-7, 8-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. In its last six wins against the Blue Devils, Long Island-Brooklyn has won by an average of 15 points. Central Connecticut's last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, a 72-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn's Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Flowers has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Sharks are 1-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

SECOND CHANCES: Long Island-Brooklyn has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked 30th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Connecticut stands at just 23.2 percent (ranked 304th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25