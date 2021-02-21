AP Sportlight

Feb. 22

1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship.

1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500.

1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes the first female jockey to win a race at an American thoroughbred track when she rides Cohesian to a neck victory over Reely Beeg in the ninth race at Charles Town in West Virginia.

1975 — Madison Square Garden hosts its first women’s collegiate basketball game. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship game, defending national champion Immaculata beats Queens College 65-31, before a crowd of 11,969.

1980 — The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scores the game-winning goal midway through the final period.

1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny each score eight points as the Quebec Nordiques beat the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter scores four goals and four assists and Aaron has three goals and five assists.

1988 — Hersey Hawkins scores 63 points as Bradley beats Detroit 122-107. Archie Tullos scores 49 points for the Titans.

1988 — Bonnie Blair wins America’s second gold medal at the Winter Olympics in world-record time, beating Christa Rothenburger of East Germany by .02 seconds in the 500-meter speed skating.

1990 — Lionel Simmons scores 27 points to move into fourth place of the NCAA Division I scoring list at 3,024 and becomes the fifth player to score 3,000 points as the Explorers beat Manhattan 100-60.

1993 — Glenn Anderson becomes the 36th NHL player with 1,000 points, picking up a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-1.

1998 — Bjorn Dahlie, the Norwegian cross-country skiing great, extends his Winter Olympics record by picking up his 12th medal, and record eighth gold, in the last race of Nagano — the 50-kilometer.

2006 — Tiger Woods wins the first nine holes — seven of them with birdies — to close out Stephen Ames as early as mathematically possible, 9 and 8, during the first round of the Match Play Championship.

2006 — Gene Bess becomes the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 games when Three Rivers Community College beat Forest Park 77-60.

2008 — Lindsey Vonn clinches the World Cup downhill title, becoming the first American woman to claim the crown since Picabo Street in 1996. Nadia Styger of Switzerland wins the race at Whistler, British Columbia with Vonn finishing 0.01 behind Styger.

2010 — Caltech ends its 310-game conference losing streak in men’s basketball beating Occidental College 46-45 in its season finale.

2013 — American teenager Sarah Hendrickson wins the women’s ski jumping title, defeating Sara Takanashi of Japan at the Nordic skiing world championships held in Val Di Fiemme, Italy. The 18-year-old Hendrickson becomes the second American to win the world championship after Lindsey Van won the inaugural event in 2009 in Liberec, Czech Republic.

2016 — Tennessee’s 31-year run in the Women’s Top 25 ends. The Lady Vols streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll is over as Tennessee falls out of the Top 25. The streak started Feb. 17, 1985.

2018 — The U.S. women’s hockey team ends a 20-year gold medal drought by beating archrival Canada 3-2 in a shootout thriller at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

2018 — Drexel overcomes a 34-point first-half deficit to set the men’s Division I record and beats Delaware 85-83. Delaware led 53-19 with 2:36 remaining in the first half and had a 56-29 lead at halftime.