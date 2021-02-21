Garza breaks Iowa scoring mark, No. 11 Hawkeyes beat Penn St

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound over Penn State forward John Harrar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa's all-time leading scorer, and the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes beat Penn State 74-68 on Sunday.

Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza scored 12 points in the first half to get within a point of Marble and passed the mark with a layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon at the 8:18 mark of the second half.

Garza also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

It was the fourth consecutive win for Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten).

Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, scored 10 consecutive points in Iowa’s 13-2 second-half run after the game was tied at 54. Penn State (7-12, 4-11) went six minutes without a point in the second half.

CJ Fredrick added 18 points for the Hawkeyes. Fredrick, who has missed four games since Jan. 21 because of a lower leg injury, had his first double-digit scoring game since he had 13 against Northwestern on Jan. 17.

Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones each had 11 points to lead Penn State. Myles Dread had 10.

FIRST-HALF ZERO

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp came into the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting at 50.9% and was averaging 19.8 points over the last five games. But he went scoreless in the first half, missing all three of his shots. Wieskamp finished with 11 points — going 4 of 11 from the field and 1 of 5 on 3-pointers — and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes kept pace with Big Ten leader Michigan, staying two games behind the Wolverines. The teams play Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions have lost four straight and five of six.

UP NEXT

Penn State: At Nebraska on Tuesday.

Iowa: At No. 3 Michigan on Thursday.