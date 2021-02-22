Backstrom, Capitals to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-6-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (9-5-3, second in the East Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicklas Backstrom and Washington take on Pittsburgh. Backstrom is eighth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring eight goals and recording 14 assists.

The Capitals are 9-5-3 against East Division opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Backstrom with eight.

The Penguins are 9-6-1 in division matchups. Pittsburgh has surrendered 13 power-play goals, killing 74% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 16, Washington won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Backstrom has 22 total points for the Capitals, eight goals and 14 assists. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with nine total assists and has 15 points. Bryan Rust has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.