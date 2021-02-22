S. Illinois seeks revenge on Valpo

Valparaiso (9-15, 6-9) vs. Southern Illinois (10-11, 4-11)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Valparaiso after dropping the first matchup in Carbondale. The teams last played on Feb. 21, when the Brown and Gold shot 45.9 percent from the field en route to a 66-65 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Valparaiso's Donovan Clay, Ben Krikke and Eron Gordon have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Brown and Gold points over the last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 21.7 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Salukis are 3-11 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams.

