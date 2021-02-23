CSU looks for home win vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (5-17, 5-11) vs. Charleston Southern (3-18, 2-15)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina Upstate at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Spartans at Charleston Southern was a 79-77 win on Nov. 19, 2016.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Charleston Southern has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence, Emorie Knox and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOMMY: Tommy Bruner has connected on 32.7 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 62.5 points while giving up 72.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has an assist on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) over its past three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 141 points against one another in two matchups last year.

