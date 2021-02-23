Indiana (12-10, 7-8) vs. Rutgers (12-9, 8-9)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks revenge on Rutgers after dropping the first matchup in Bloomington. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 24, when the Scarlet Knights shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Indiana to just 42.9 percent on their way to a four-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 14.4 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 31.2 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Hoosiers are 5-10 when opponents score more than 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has 27 assists on 69 field goals (39.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 24 free throws per game and 27.6 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25