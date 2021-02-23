HBU seeks revenge on Nicholls St.

Houston Baptist (4-14, 3-7) vs. Nicholls State (13-6, 10-2)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist seeks revenge on Nicholls State after dropping the first matchup in Houston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 20, when the Colonels outshot Houston Baptist 58.3 percent to 46.8 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to a nine-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Nicholls State's Ty Gordon has averaged 14.8 points while Najee Garvin has put up 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Pedro Castro has averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while Darius Lee has put up 8.1 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Huskies have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 78.9 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 88 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 51.4 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 65.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has 36 assists on 92 field goals (39.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Houston Baptist has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

