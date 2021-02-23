Cavaliers edge Hawks 112-111 to end 10-game losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton reacts after the Cavaliers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 112-111 in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Hawks 112-111 on Tuesday night to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA’s longest this season.

It was Cleveland’s first win since Feb. 1, and for long stretches of the fourth quarter it appeared in doubt.

Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who also got five 3-pointers from rookie Dylan Windler.

Trae Young, snubbed as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, had 28 points and 12 assists, and Kevin Huerter scored 22 for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.

76ERS 109, RAPTORS 102

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia beat Toronto to end the Raptors’ four-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and Furkan Korkmanz added 19 points.

Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.

NETS 127, KINGS 118

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead Brooklyn over Sacramento.

James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. He ranks second in franchise history, one behind Jason Kidd.

Kyrie Irving added 21 points as Brooklyn extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 21-12.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 27 points.

PISTONS 105, MAGIC 93

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.

Detroit’s ninth victory of the season ended Orlando’s three-game winning streak and put a damper on Magic center Nikola Vucevic’s selection as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game. Vucevic finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dennis Smith Jr. added 14 points for the Pistons.

WARRIORS 114, KNICKS 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry welcomed fans back to Madison Square Garden with another big night in the building, scoring 37 points and leading Golden State past New York.

Curry scored 26 points in the second half and added six rebounds and six assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 for the Warriors.

Julius Randle went from the high of his first All-Star selection to the low of getting thrown out in the final seconds after picking up his second technical foul. He had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

MAVERICKS 110, CELTICS 107

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining — the Dallas sensation’s second go-ahead 3 in the final minute — and the Mavericks avoided a fourth-quarter collapse with a victory over Boston.

The Celtics trailed by 11 points with three minutes to go before Jaylen Brown put them in front in the final minute with a short jumper. Doncic answered with a 3 before Brown pulled Boston even at 107-all with another bucket. Boston’s desperation inbound pass hit the rim.

Doncic scored 31 points, while Brown had 29 and Jayson Tatum added 28 in an All-Star matchup for the trio after Brown and Tatum were named Eastern Conference reserves earlier in the day. Doncic is a West starter for the second straight season.

The Mavericks won for the seventh time in nine games to get back to .500 for the first time in almost a month.