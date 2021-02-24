New Jersey faces Buffalo on 3-game losing streak

New Jersey Devils (6-6-2, seventh in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-2, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey is looking to end its three-game slide with a victory over Buffalo.

The Sabres are 6-8-2 against East Division opponents. Buffalo serves 4.9 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 2.0.

The Devils are 6-6-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has surrendered 18 power-play goals, killing 59.1% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Cozens leads the Sabres with a plus-three in 12 games this season. Sam Reinhart has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 11 points, scoring four goals and collecting seven assists. Pavel Zacha has five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Will Borgen: out (upper body).

Devils: None listed.