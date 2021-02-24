Edmonton visits Vancouver after Kahun’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (13-8-0, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-13-2, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the Vancouver Canucks after Dominik Kahun scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks are 8-13-2 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver leads the league shooting 31.6 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Oilers are 13-8-0 against North Division opponents. Edmonton is fourth in the Nhl recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 12 goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 22 points. Elias Pettersson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 13 goals and has 38 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Loui Eriksson: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).