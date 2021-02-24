Jokic leads Denver against Washington after 41-point game

Washington Wizards (11-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (17-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Washington Wizards after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 111-106 victory against the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets have gone 9-6 in home games. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 2.9.

The Wizards have gone 6-9 away from home. Washington is ninth in the NBA scoring 114.6 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Nuggets 130-128 in their last matchup on Feb. 17. Davis Bertans led Washington with 35 points, and Jamal Murray paced Denver scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 21 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 9.5 rebounds and 29 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Bradley Beal is averaging 32.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.9% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).