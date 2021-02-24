Ft. Wayne, Green Bay meet in Horizon tourney

No. 10 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (7-14, 6-14) vs. No. 7 seed Green Bay (8-16, 8-12)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne is set to meet Green Bay in the opening round of the Horizon tournament. Green Bay won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Phoenix outshot Purdue Fort Wayne 49.2 percent to 44.2 percent and made five more 3-pointers on the way to a 15-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Green Bay's Amari Davis has averaged 17.2 points while PJ Pipes has put up 14 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.7 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pipkins has had his hand in 42 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Pipkins has 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Purdue Fort Wayne defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25