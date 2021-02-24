Prairie View looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-18, 1-10) vs. Prairie View (9-4, 8-0)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last five wins against the Delta Devils, Prairie View has won by an average of 20 points. Mississippi Valley State's last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2018, a 76-71 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Prairie View's Cam Mack, Jawaun Daniels and Lenell Henry have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Panthers have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 56.9 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 56.1 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mack has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last five games. Mack has accounted for 24 field goals and 48 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Prairie View is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Panthers are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 58.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.5 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Mississippi Valley State offense has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25