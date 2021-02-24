Sports

Beatty scores 22 to carry La Salle past Duquesne 85-65

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

David Beatty tied his career high with 22 points, Christian Ray added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and La Salle rolled past Duquesne 85-65 on Wednesday night.

Jhamir Brickus added 17 points and six assists for La Salle (9-14, 6-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Sherif Kenney had 14 points.

La Salle scored a season-high 52 points in the second half.

Marcus Weathers had 23 points for the Dukes (7-8, 6-7). Toby Okani and Andre Harris added 11 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Other Sports

Claude Giroux sparks Flyers’ 4-3 win over Rangers after he returns from COVID-19 absence

Basketball

Pistons run out of gas, can’t stop Pelicans’ Williamson in 128-118 loss in New Orleans

Basketball

Danilo Gallinari breaks franchise record with 10 3′s as Hawks overwhelm Celtics

Basketball

Heat top Raptors 116-108 as roll continues behind Butler, Adebayo

Men's Basketball

Depleted Miami crushed by No. 11 FSU and its roster filled with South Florida talent

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service