Williams keys big run for Arkansas in win over Alabama

Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and No. 20 Arkansas beat sixth-ranked Alabama 81-66 on Wednesday night.

It was the Razorbacks’ first win at home over a ranked team in three years.

Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play. He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith scored 11, Jalen Tate and J.D Notae had 12 apiece and Moses Moody led all scorers with 24, 16 of which came from the free-throw line.

Alabama (18-6, 13-2) managed only the two points during that stretch, a John Petty Jr. jumper, for a span of 8:53.

No. 11 FLORIDA STATE 88, MIAMI 71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and Florida State coasted to a win over Miami.

The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.

RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10. Polite finished with 12 points and Balsa Koprivica was Florida State’s fourth double figure scorer with 13 points.

Miami (7-14, 3-13) has lost eight of its last nine. Isaiah Wong scored 29 points for the Hurricanes.

No. 13 CREIGHTON 77, DEPAUL 53

Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and Creighton made fast work of DePaul.

The Bluejays (17-5, 13-4 Big East) have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.

DePaul (4-11, 2-11) sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March.

Creighton was playing its first game in 10 days because of a regularly scheduled break. The Bluejays sputtered a bit early before finding their rhythm, and they closed the half on a 21-5 run to lead 34-23.

Creighton scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half to put the game away, with the lead ballooning to as many as 30 points.

N.C. STATE 68, No. 15 VIRGINIA 61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State opened a big lead and held off Virginia 68-61 for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.

Cam Hayes led the Wolfpack with 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC), which last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4) lost their third straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

No. 25 TENNESSEE 70, VANDERBILT 58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey Jr. made 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as No. 25 Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt to sweep the season series.

Tennessee (16-6, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) won its eight straight in the series and 10th in the last 11 games between the teams.

Jaden Springer added 20 points for the Vols, and Yves Pons had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Vanderbilt (6-13, 2-11) lost its third straight with Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s second-leading scorer averaging 20.5 points a game sidelined by injury along with Dylan Disu, named the SEC player of the week after putting up back-to-back double-doubles last week. Clevon Brown also missed a second straight game.