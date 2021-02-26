Kane and Chicago take on Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (6-13-3, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-6-4, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 31 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 21 assists.

The Blackhawks are 11-6-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks 16th in the league with 30.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings are 6-13-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit has converted on 6.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring four power-play goals.

Chicago took down Detroit 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 21 assists and has 31 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bobby Ryan leads the Red Wings with 11 points, scoring five goals and collecting six assists. Sam Gagner has three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).