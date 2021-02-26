New Orleans heads to San Antonio for conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (14-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and New Orleans will play on Saturday.

The Spurs are 3-5 against the rest of their division. San Antonio is 6-1 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 4-2 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is the NBA leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.4.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Spurs 98-95 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 28 points, and Rudy Gay paced San Antonio scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 62.7% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Zion Williamson is averaging 25.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 124.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 51.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (health protocols), Devin Vassell: day to day (health protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (personal), Derrick White: day to day (health protocols), Keldon Johnson: day to day (health protocols).

Pelicans: None listed.