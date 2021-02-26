Norfolk State battles St. Mary’s (MD)

St. Mary's (MD) vs. Norfolk State (13-7)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans are set to battle the Seahawks of Division III St. Mary's (MD). Norfolk State is coming off an 86-55 win at home over Delaware State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Devante Carter has averaged 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds this year for Norfolk State. Joe Bryant Jr. has complemented Carter with 9.7 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carter has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. Carter has accounted for 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 1-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Spartans scored 58.7 points per contest in those 11 games.

