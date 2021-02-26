Sports

Reese scores 21 to carry North Texas over Marshall 77-65

The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

James Reese matched his career high with 21 points as North Texas got past Marshall 77-65 on Friday night.

Thomas Bell had 15 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (13-6, 9-2 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zachary Simmons added 14 points. Javion Hamlet had 10 points.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points for the Thundering Herd (12-6, 6-5). Mikel Beyers added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 12 points.

