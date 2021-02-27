WHL Roundup: Corson Hopwo leads Tigers over Rebels in first game of season

Corson Hopwo completed his hat trick in overtime as the Medicine Hat Tigers opened the 2020-21 Western Hockey League season with a 5-4 comeback win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday.

Medicine Hat trailed 4-1 in the third period, but Hopwo struck twice and Lukas Svejkovsky added another goal at 19:19 to force extra time.

Nick McCarry also scored while Garin Bjorklund made 29 saves for the Tigers (1-0-0).

Jayden Grubbe, Ethan Rowland, Kyle Masters and Chris Douglas had the Rebels (0-0-1) up three goals 4:36 into the third before Medicine Hat stormed back.

Ethan Anders stopped 26-of-31 shots for Red Deer.

---

OIL KINGS 7 HURRICANES 1

EDMONTON — Dylan Guenther had two goals and two assists, Jake Neighbours and Kaid Oliver added a goal and two helpers each, and Oil Kings (1-0-0) thumped Lethbridge (0-1-0) in the first game of the season for both clubs.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 26, 2021.