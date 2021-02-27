Sports

Antetokounmpo and Leonard clash in Milwaukee-Los Angeles matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (24-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, meet when Milwaukee and Los Angeles square off. Antetokounmpo is fifth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Leonard is ninth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 13-4 at home. Milwaukee leads the league with 48.3 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The Clippers are 12-5 on the road. Los Angeles averages 44.3 rebounds per game and is 16-5 when outrebounding opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.5% and averaging 28.9 points. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.9 points while adding 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Lou Williams is averaging 4.4 assists and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.9% shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (ankle), D.J. Augustin: day to day (personal), Jaylen Adams: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Patrick Patterson: out (personal).

