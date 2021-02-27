Atlanta visits Miami on 3-game road slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to break its three-game road slide when the Hawks play Miami.

The Heat are 2-3 against Southeast Division teams. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 109.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Hawks are 1-2 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Atlanta ranks third in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The Heat and Hawks square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 7.8 assists and scores 20.1 points per game. Bam Adebayo is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 18.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.8 points and is adding 4.1 rebounds. John Collins is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 50.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).