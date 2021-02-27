UC Davis looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

UC Davis (7-6, 5-4) vs. Cal Poly (3-16, 1-12)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. UC Davis has won by an average of 13 points in its last eight wins over the Mustangs. Cal Poly's last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2017, a 74-70 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alimamy Koroma has averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Mustangs. Colby Rogers has complemented Koroma and is maintaining an average of 10.7 points per game. The Aggies are led by Ezra Manjon, who is averaging 15.5 points.EFFICIENT EZRA: Manjon has connected on 25 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-16 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Cal Poly has 41 assists on 68 field goals (60.3 percent) over its previous three contests while UC Davis has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 23.1 free throws per game.

