Little Rock looks to end streak vs La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (16-7, 10-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-14, 6-11)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock's conference losing streak to eight games. Arkansas-Little Rock's last Sun Belt win came against the ULM Warhawks 65-49 on Jan. 30. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off Arkansas-Little Rock by five on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock's Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Russell has connected on 41.5 percent of the 164 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ragin' Cajuns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock has 29 assists on 64 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season and 23.3 per game over their last three games.

