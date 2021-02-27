Middle Tenn. seeks revenge on ODU

Middle Tennessee (5-14, 3-10) vs. Old Dominion (13-6, 9-4)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion goes for the season sweep over Middle Tennessee after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last went at it on Feb. 26, when Middle Tennessee made just three foul shots on five attempts while the Monarchs hit 11 of 19 on the way to a 67-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Davis, Jo'Vontae Millner-Criss, Jalen Jordan, DeAndre Dishman and Dontrell Shuler have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this season and 62 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 27.4 percent of the 95 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Middle Tennessee is 0-10 when it allows at least 67 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Old Dominion is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Monarchs are 6-6 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has averaged 68.6 points per game over its last five games. The Monarchs have given up 63.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25