CSUB looks to sweep CSUN

Cal State Northridge (8-10, 4-7) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 11-6)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield goes for the season sweep over Cal State Northridge after winning the previous matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played on Feb. 26, when the Roadrunners outshot Cal State Northridge 54.5 percent to 39 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to the 26-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Cal State Northridge has benefited heavily from its freshmen. TJ Starks, Darius Brown II, Alex Merkviladze and Amound Anderson have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 84 percent of all Matadors points over the team's last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Starks has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Starks has accounted for 34 field goals and five assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked third in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Northridge stands at just 25.4 percent (ranked 252nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25