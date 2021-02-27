Bile, Pickett carry Georgetown past DePaul 68-60

Chudier Bile scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to carry Georgetown to a 68-60 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Jamorko Pickett had 14 points for Georgetown (8-11, 6-8 Big East Conference). Dante Harris also scored 14 points and had five assists.

Charlie Moore led the Blue Demons (4-12, 2-12) with 22 points, making four 3-pointers. Ray Salnave added 11 points on 2 of 8 shooting. DePaul was 22 of 57 from the field (39%) and 9 of 10 at the line.

The Hoyas were 19 of 21 at the foul line. After a Moore 3-pointer to open the second half pulled DePaul to 30-29, Georgetown tore off on an 18-0 run to lead 48-29 with just over seven minutes gone in the period. Pickett buried three 3-pointers and was fouled trying fourth, making all three free throws to score 12 during the run.

The Hoya lead was in double digits most of the half.

