Carter Jr. leads Navy past Loyola (MD) 73-67

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

John Carter Jr. tied a career-high 26 points and Navy defeated Loyola (MD) 73-67 on Saturday.

Greg Summers added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (14-2, 11-1 Patriot League) as Navy forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Santi Aldama had 27 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Greyhounds (4-9, 4-9). Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 11 rebounds and Cam Spencer and Isaiah Hart each scored 10.

Navy also beat Loyola 70-52 on Jan. 30.

