Bucknell seeks revenge on American

Bucknell (4-5, 4-5) vs. American (3-5, 3-5)

Bender Arena, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American goes for the season sweep over Bucknell after winning the previous matchup in Lewisburg. The teams last played each other on Feb. 27, when the Eagles shot 45.5 percent from the field while holding Bucknell to just 42.6 percent en route to the seven-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: American's Jamir Harris has averaged 20.4 points while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 13.2 points. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 12.8 points and five rebounds while Xander Rice has put up 9.9 points and 4.1 assists.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 68 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Harris has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bison. American has 38 assists on 60 field goals (63.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Bucknell has assists on 35 of 85 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25