Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 85-81

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Max Abmas scored 41 points and Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.

Abmas, who made half his 12 3-point attempts, reached 41 after reaching his career-high 42 against South Dakota State on Feb. 13.

Kevin Obanor had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (12-10, 9-5 Summit League) and Kareem Thompson scored 10.

Colton Sandage scored a season-high 32 points for the Leathernecks (7-13, 5-8), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Ramean Hinton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Tamell Pearson scored 12 with 10 boards.

