Vegas hosts Minnesota after Karlsson’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (12-6-0, second in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-4-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vegas after William Karlsson scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Golden Knights are 12-4-1 in division games. Vegas is ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Wild are 12-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 57 goals and is 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game. Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team with eight.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jordan Greenway leads the Wild with 12 total assists and has 14 points. Mats Zuccarello has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body).