Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup against the Magic

Dallas Mavericks (16-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Orlando. He's seventh in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Magic are 8-10 on their home court. Orlando is ninth in the NBA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.6 offensive boards.

The Mavericks are 8-8 on the road. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Tim Hardaway Jr. averaging 3.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 112-98 on Jan. 9. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 36 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 24.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 45.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 118 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: out (calf), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back).