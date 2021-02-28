Miami looks to end streak vs Virginia

Miami (7-15, 3-14) vs. Virginia (15-6, 11-4)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to six games. Miami's last ACC win came against the Duke Blue Devils 77-75 on Feb. 1. Virginia lost 68-61 loss at home to North Carolina State on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia's Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Kihei Clark have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah Wong has connected on 34.7 percent of the 124 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 30 over the last five games. He's also made 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hurricanes are 2-15 when opponents score more than 64.

STREAK STATS: Miami has lost its last six road games, scoring 58.5 points, while allowing 75.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the country. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25