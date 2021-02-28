Sports

McCoy, BU visit Army

The Associated Press

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Boston University (6-9, 6-9) vs. Army (10-8, 6-7)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Javante McCoy and Boston University will face Lonnie Grayson and Army. McCoy is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Grayson is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Terriers are led by McCoy and Walter Whyte. McCoy has averaged 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Whyte has put up 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been anchored by Grayson and Josh Caldwell, who have combined to score 25.7 points per contest.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 25 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Army has 35 assists on 65 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Boston University has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is rated second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Terriers have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

