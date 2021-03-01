van Riemsdyk and Philadelphia take on Pittsburgh

Philadelphia Flyers (11-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James van Riemsdyk leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He's eighth in the league with 25 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 15 assists.

The Penguins are 11-8-1 in division play. Pittsburgh has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 15% of chances.

The Flyers are 11-4-3 against opponents in the East Division. Philadelphia is third in the Nhl recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Philadelphia won 5-2. Travis Konecny totaled three goals for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-seven in 17 games this season. Kris Letang has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 10 goals and has 25 points. Joel Farabee has six goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.