Memphis visits Washington after Beal’s 46-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after Bradley Beal scored 46 points in the Wizards' 111-110 loss to the Celtics.

The Wizards are 6-9 on their home court. Washington is 2-13 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 in road games. Memphis ranks second in the league with 27.2 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 33.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wizards. Davis Bertans is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 18.4 points and is adding 3.1 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 45.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 10 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (concussion protocol).