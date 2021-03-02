Sports
White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois
B. Artis White had 15 points to lead five Western Michigan players in double figures as the Broncos topped Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night.
Adrian Martin added 13 points and Titus Wright, Jason Whitens and Greg Lee each had 10 for Western Michigan (5-15, 4-11 Mid-American Conference).
White hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.
Tyler Cochran had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-16, 1-12), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments