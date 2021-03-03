Ottawa visits Calgary on 3-game road slide

Ottawa Senators (8-16-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-11-2, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa travels to Calgary looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Flames are 10-11-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary has surrendered 17 power-play goals, stopping 78.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Senators are 8-16-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the Nhl shooting 32.5 shots per game while averaging 2.6 goals.

The Flames plays the Senators for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 20 total points for the Flames, nine goals and 11 assists. Rasmus Andersson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine goals and has 18 points. Brady Tkachuk has six goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).