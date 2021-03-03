Carolina takes on Detroit, looks for 4th straight victory

Detroit Red Wings (7-15-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1, second in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Hurricanes are 15-6-1 against Central Division opponents. Carolina is seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Vincent Trocheck with 12.

The Red Wings are 7-15-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is 29th in the NHL with 28.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

Detroit beat Carolina 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 16. Dylan Larkin scored two goals for the Red Wings in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 12 goals and has 19 points. Sebastian Aho has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Bobby Ryan leads the Red Wings with 13 points, scoring six goals and adding seven assists. Sam Gagner has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).