Tulsa faces Northeastern State

Northeastern State vs. Tulsa (10-11)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to battle the RiverHawks of Division II Northeastern State. Tulsa lost 73-69 at Central Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through 21 games, Tulsa's Brandon Rachal has connected on 31.9 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 72.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa went 8-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Golden Hurricane offense put up 73.6 points per contest across those 13 contests.

