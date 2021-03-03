Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alcorn State

Alcorn State (6-10, 6-5) vs. Texas Southern (11-8, 8-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its fifth straight conference win against Alcorn State. Texas Southern's last SWAC loss came against the Prairie View Panthers 77-75 on Feb. 21. Alcorn State came up short in an 89-75 game at Southern on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Texas Southern's Michael Weathers has averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Galen Alexander has put up 11 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Kurk Lee has put up 9.7 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 74.2 points per game and allowed 65.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 61 points scored and 77 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He's also made 81.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Alcorn State is 0-10 when it allows at least 67 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Braves are 1-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Texas Southern defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.1 percent, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. Alcorn State has allowed opponents to shoot 48.7 percent through 16 games (ranking the Braves 338th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25