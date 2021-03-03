No. 17 Oklahoma St. looks to knock off No. 3 Baylor

No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-6, 10-6) vs. No. 3 Baylor (19-1, 11-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma State goes for its fifth straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 3 Baylor. Oklahoma State's last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 81-66 on Jan. 23. Baylor is coming off a 94-89 overtime win at West Virginia on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Baylor's Jared Butler has averaged 16.9 points, five assists and 2.2 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 13.7 points, 5.6 assists and two steals. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 41.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 62.1.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Baylor has 36 assists on 86 field goals (41.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Oklahoma State has assists on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 85.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bears fourth among Division 1 teams. The Oklahoma State defense has allowed 71.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 200th).

