Alabama St. looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Alabama State (4-12, 4-12) vs. Grambling State (9-11, 7-6)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Alabama State's conference losing streak to five games. Alabama State's last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 72-58 on Feb. 13. Grambling State lost 67-63 at Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Sarion McGee and Terreon Randolph have combined to account for 63 percent of Grambling State's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Alabama State, Kenny Strawbridge, Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have combined to account for 60 percent of all Alabama State scoring, including 65 percent of the team's points over its last five games.SOLID STRAWBRIDGE: Strawbridge has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 9-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Hornets are 0-9 when allowing 68 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hornets have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25