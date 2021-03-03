FBI rearrests Philadelphia union boss awaiting May trial

The FBI rearrested a powerful Philadelphia labor leader Wednesday who is awaiting trial along with a city councilman in a corruption case. The new charges filed against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty remained under seal pending a noon court hearing. Dougherty has long been a major political player in Pennsylvania, steering more than $30 million raised by the local electricians union to mostly Democratic candidates.

The 2019 indictment accuses Dougherty of keeping Councilman Bobby Henon on the union payroll to push his agenda at City Hall. He and Henon are set for trial in May on those charges. Dougherty and others also face a separate trial, as yet unscheduled, on embezzlement and other charges in the 116-count indictment. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Defense lawyer Hank Hockheimer said he was "surprised and disappointed” that Dougherty was arrested at home Wednesday while caring for his ill wife.

“As with the other charges, we will confront these in court,” he said in a statement.

Dougherty also leads the city’s Buildings Trades Council. Henon, a Democrat, has remained on council while under indictment. He has also pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond.